'Don't go to late-night parties to avoid rape' posters by Gujarat Police removed after backlash, cops clarify

Gujarat traffic police has been facing backlash after safety campaign posters allegedly sponsored by the police brass sparked outrage as some of them urged women to stay home to avoid getting raped, and had statements like “do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped.”

The posters have since been removed, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic West), Neeta Desai clarifying that the city traffic police had sponsored posters concerning road safety, not women's safety, and the posters were created without the consent of the traffic police officials.

Gujarat safety poster row Gujarat police officials said that a group called Satarkta had sought permission to put up posters in Gujarati to promote traffic awareness. However, the police were unaware of the specific messages printed on the posters, which had been placed on road dividers in areas like Sola and Chandlodi.

“The NGO had approached us and said they wanted to organise traffic awareness programmes in schools and colleges and wanted our staff to accompany them. We were shown posters related to traffic awareness. But such controversial posters were not shown to us and were plastered without our consent,” newswire PTI quoted Desai as saying.

What did the posters state? Posters with statements, "do not attend late night parties, you could be raped or gangraped," and "do not go with your friend to dark, isolated areas, what if she is raped or gangraped?" were pasted on road dividers in Sola and Chandlodia areas.

The DCP said that the posters were immediately removed when the issue was brought to their notice.

How residents reacted to the posters The posters left residents fuming with one local calling the content “insensitive," and said that the police officials should have filtered the content before putting up the posters.