Home >News >India >'Don't have Covid-19 because I drink cow urine every day': BJP's Pragya Thakur

'Don't have Covid-19 because I drink cow urine every day': BJP's Pragya Thakur

Premium
BJP MP Pragya Thakur,
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The BJP MP from Bhopal said cow urine is like a 'life-saving' medicine
  • Thakur was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital in December last year over Covid-induced symptoms

Cow urine extract protects from coronavirus and lung infections, Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said, once again shooting her mouth off as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to sweep across the country.

Cow urine extract protects from coronavirus and lung infections, Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said, once again shooting her mouth off as the second wave of Covid-19 continues to sweep across the country.

Thakur also stated that she takes cow urine daily and it has protected her from Covid-19.

Thakur also stated that she takes cow urine daily and it has protected her from Covid-19.

"'Gau-mutra ark' (cow urine extract) of a desi cow keeps us away from lung infection. I am in a lot of trouble ((health issues) but take the 'gaumutra ark' every day. After this, I am not supposed to take any other medicine for coronavirus. I am not affected by coronavirus infection.

"I believe God will keep me protected as I am using this medicine of 'gaumutra ark'," the Bhopal MP said while addressing a function in Bairagarh area of Bhopal to dedicate oxygen concentrators on Sunday evening.

She said cow urine is like a "life-saving" medicine.

Nearly two years ago, the BJP leader had claimed that a mix of cow urine and other cow products had cured her cancer.

Thakur was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital in December last year over Covid-induced symptoms.

In April, a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader had announced a reward of 10,000 for anybody who spots Thakur in public alleging that she was "missing" from the scene when the people need her help as an MP.

During her speech, Thakur said she has been helping people "without publicity" in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Various statements of Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had sparked controversies in the past.

