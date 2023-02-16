Don't have HSRP? Get ready to pay ₹5,000 fine from 17 Feb in Noida
- The HSRP was introduced by the central government and vide a notification in December 2018 made mandatory on commercial and non-commercial vehicles manufactured or registered after April 1, 2019.
Private vehicles registered in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar will have to pay a hefty fine from 17 February of ₹5,000 if they don't have a high-security registration plate (HSRP), said police on Thursday.
