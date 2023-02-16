Private vehicles registered in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar will have to pay a hefty fine from 17 February of ₹5,000 if they don't have a high-security registration plate (HSRP), said police on Thursday.

The HSRP was introduced by the central government and vide a notification in December 2018 made mandatory on commercial and non-commercial vehicles manufactured or registered after April 1, 2019.

A deadline was also set for the implementation of the HSRP, ending on February 15, 2023, they said.

“The time period provided for installing high-security registration plates on vehicles was February 15 and it has ended now. Accordingly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic police and the local police at thana levels will start a campaign to take action against vehicles not having HSRP, holding them liable for faulty number plates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Yadav said.

“The challan amount in such cases will be ₹5,000. Hence, it is my request to everyone to please apply for the HSRP if you have not already done it, and get it installed immediately in your vehicles," Yadav said.

There are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP, as per Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials.

The new warning for HSRP comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Transport and Road Safety Director Anupam Kulshreshtha writing to police chiefs of all 75 districts of the state for it.

Kulshreshtha in February had said that not having HSRP is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, besides many times such vehicles are used in criminal activities.

Hence there is a need for ensuring high-security registration plates in all vehicles, he added.

With PTI inputs.