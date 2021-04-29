The Delhi administration does not have Covid-19 vaccines available with it currently, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday while answering a question about inoculation of everybody above the age of 18.

"We do not have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking about the spiking cases in the national capital, the minister said that the positivity rate has been below the 10-day average for the last three days.

"In the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average. But it has been below for three days now. So, we can see a ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down here," said Jain.

The statements come in the backdrop of the Union health ministry asserting that more than one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs.

"They will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next three days," the ministry said.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost, it said. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses.

The liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from 1 May.

Registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday with 1.32 crore successfully completing the process, said the government.

However, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced while trying to register after the slot opened at 4 pm.

The health ministry later stated that reports of the CoWIN server crashing "are incorrect and are without any basis".

Even if registered, new signees are not likely to get the vaccines when they become eligible for the jabs on 1 May as appointments for those between 18 and 44 of age will be available when state and private vaccination centres schedule sessions.

Revised data

The Delhi government on Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.

In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.

The data released on Wednesday night had put out lower overall figures of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities.

The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20% to 6.46%.

The number of recoveries too has been revised up to 9,82,922 from 9,39,333.





