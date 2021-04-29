Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Don't have vaccines now': Delhi health minister on inoculation of all above 18

'Don't have vaccines now': Delhi health minister on inoculation of all above 18

Premium
The liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from 1 May
2 min read . 12:43 PM IST Staff Writer

The statements come in the backdrop of the Union health ministry asserting that more than one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs

The Delhi administration does not have Covid-19 vaccines available with it currently, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday while answering a question about inoculation of everybody above the age of 18.

The Delhi administration does not have Covid-19 vaccines available with it currently, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday while answering a question about inoculation of everybody above the age of 18.

"We do not have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We do not have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Speaking about the spiking cases in the national capital, the minister said that the positivity rate has been below the 10-day average for the last three days.

"In the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average. But it has been below for three days now. So, we can see a ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down here," said Jain.

The statements come in the backdrop of the Union health ministry asserting that more than one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs.

"They will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next three days," the ministry said.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost, it said. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses.

The liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from 1 May.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Traders body seeks lockdown extension in Delhi till 15 May

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Premium

Qatar Govt allows private health centres to resume non-urgent services

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Premium

Remdesivir production in India to go up to 3 lakh vials per day: Report

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19: Uttarakhand Govt cancels Char Dham Yatra

1 min read . 12:43 PM IST

Registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday with 1.32 crore successfully completing the process, said the government.

However, many people took to social media to complain about the technical problems they faced while trying to register after the slot opened at 4 pm.

The health ministry later stated that reports of the CoWIN server crashing "are incorrect and are without any basis".

Even if registered, new signees are not likely to get the vaccines when they become eligible for the jabs on 1 May as appointments for those between 18 and 44 of age will be available when state and private vaccination centres schedule sessions.

Revised data

The Delhi government on Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.

In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.

The data released on Wednesday night had put out lower overall figures of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities.

The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20% to 6.46%.

The number of recoveries too has been revised up to 9,82,922 from 9,39,333.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.