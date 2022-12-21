‘Don't ignore fever, sore throat’: Kerala to intensify measures amid Covid scare

‘Don't ignore fever, sore throat’: Kerala to intensify measures amid Covid scare2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
CM Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although Covid-19 cases are less in the state.
Usually the first state to fall prey to an oncoming coronavirus pandemic wave, Kerala, this time has sought to intensify measures at a time when Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed of the decision at a press conference.
Vijayan urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although Covid-19 cases are less in the state.
The Chief Minister also reminded the public that the lessons learned during the peak period of Covid-19 cases in the state should be followed to deal with the virus.
Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of Covid-19.
Several cities in China, including capital Beijing, have been facing a growing number of coronavirus cases attributed to a new variant of the Omicron strain with reports of overcrowded hospitals and shortage of beds.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally.
"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Union Health Minister after the meeting.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday in a letter to States and Union Territories had said that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.
"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.
(With agency inputs)
