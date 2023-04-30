‘Don't indulge in politics, this is players movement…’ Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics3 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:01 AM IST
At Jantar Mantar, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said they won't let anyone use their platform for political gains.
The protesting wrestlers on Saturday warned against using their platform for political gains and claimed that few people are trying to take their fight justice to a different direction.
