A video of a Zomato delivery executive has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, an executive who was waiting at the traffic signal was seen picking and eating snacks from the insulated delivery bag behind him. The video was shot by a Facebook user and was captioned, “For all those who order from Zomato / Swiggy."

The video was shot from a car which was also waiting at the same signal. Since the video has been posted, it has got over 58,000 views on Facebook. In the comments sections, netizens looked divided by the whole situation. However, maximum number of users came in support of the delivery executive saying that it could be his own food. Some few users also raised question saying that vendor must seal the food packets perfectly and see that it's not tampered.

Some even slammed the user who posted the video said it is wrong to be so judgmental with out knowing the truth. The location of the incident is not known, however, one of the user commented saying that the video is from Bengaluru's Electronic City Phase 1 Flyover Ending.

Here are some of the comments from users:

"This is wrong judgement! mind it this is not a robotic delivery system and may be it could be his own food carrying with him"

“It could be his own food ,,they are very good and polite,,, I always got sealed food. Sorry to say ,,, we shouldn’t judge anyone."

“May be he kept his food separately in his bag. Don't post immediate judgment without verify"

“The vendor must seal the food perfectly and see that it's not tampered ..."

“Maybe he got some free fries from the restaurant !!!"

“Pack will be sealed, He might be eating his own food. With out knowing correctly or seeing with my own eyes, I don't believe such posts. Never blame person so easily who does hard work for bread"

“Common sense is that’s his office bag with name and logo and expected to have food to be delivered. It’s in best of their interest to keep a separate pouch or bag for their own food to avoid being a target if food companies want to be reliable and expect to have a huge market and keep up with the rapid growth."

“Don’t humiliate them . It’s their bread and butter . They lead a tough life . And that must be his food . Be compassionate. delete this post you have no right to defame them without finding the truth ."

“Mostly it happens. Even we hv already complained abt this. But zomato has not taken any action All frauds are in same queue"

Meanwhile, on 3 August, Zomato announced its Q1 earnings for FY24. The company reported a net profit of ₹2 crore against a loss of ₹186 crore (YoY). The revenue of the firm was up at ₹2,416 cr vs 1,414 cr (YoY). The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

