'Don't just notice, report it': FSSAI asks consumers to report unsafe food via their app

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday urged consumers to report unsafe food practices by sellers through its mobile app. The notice is part of a broader crackdown by the food safety regulator on companies over alleged violations of food safety, labelling, and advertising norms.
"Don't just notice it, report it! Unsafe food practices affect everyone. Turn your awareness into action with the Food Safety Connect App," the food regulator said in a post on X.
The directive comes on the heels of the food safety watchdog issuing nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The FSSAI has intensified its enforcement drive to crack down on the manufacture, sale and promotion of unsafe or misleading food products by stepping up inspections, issuing notices and initiating regulatory action.
In one of the latest cases, the food safety regulator shut down a spice manufacturing unit in Lucknow after an inspection uncovered alleged adulteration. Officials seized the suspected adulterated products and collected samples for laboratory analysis.
Earlier this week, FSSAI also issued notices to several alcoholic beverage manufacturers over the alleged use of unauthorised flavouring agents, misleading age-related claims and failure to comply with labelling and disclosure requirements under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018.
The regulator recently served notices to Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods as well, citing alleged misleading advertising and labelling violations. The companies have been asked to explain within seven days why action should not be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
According to FSSAI, the alleged violations included claims such as "100 per cent vegetarian," "100 per cent natural," "premium chocolate," "fresh," and "no preservatives," along with inaccurate nutritional information, insufficient ingredient disclosures and labels that did not comply with prescribed norms.
Last week, the regulator also sent notices to multiple beverage manufacturers for allegedly marketing products as "energy drinks" in violation of regulations, besides issuing a notice to Heritage Foods over claims related to its "fresh paneer" product.
FSSAI said these enforcement measures have been initiated based on consumer complaints as well as cases taken up suo motu, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve regulatory compliance and safeguard consumer interests.