While announcing a week-long curfew in Delhi starting tonight, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed migrant labourers to not leave the city and go. He assured that the Delhi government will take care of them.

He said, "I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for 6 days. Don't leave Delhi & go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to further extend the lockdown...Govt will take care of you."

A six-day complete 'lockdown' will take place from 10 pm today till 5 am on 26 April in the national capital. The restrictions were announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today.

''In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 cases were reported. In last 3-4 days, around 25,000 cases have been reported. Positivity rate & infection have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there's a shortage of beds,'' said the CM.

"Delhi’s health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system," said Kejriwal.

The Delhi government had last week announced a weekend curfew from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

