Home >News >India >'Don't let guards down': Karnataka health min cautions against possible second Covid wave
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station

'Don't let guards down': Karnataka health min cautions against possible second Covid wave

2 min read . 06:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ruling out the possibility of imposition of a lockdown, Sudhakar said measures are being taken to ensure that the state does not reach that stage
  • Karnataka has issued new guidelines mandating all those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday urged people to take all necessary precautionary guidelines against Covid-19 to avoid a possible second wave of the virus in the state.

Ruling out the possibility of imposition of a lockdown, Sudhakar said measures are being taken to ensure that the state does not reach that stage.

"There are laws on one side, but the civic sense is also required in protecting our own health. So, people of the state have to understand and make necessary changes in their conduct by following necessary precautions till March-end, which is an important stage according to the technical advisory committee report," Sudhakar said.

"The Union Health Ministry has said vaccinations are likely to be given to common citizens from March. Frontline warriors and health workers are being vaccinated now," he added.

Terming it "unfortunate" that many people working in the health sector have not come forward to get vaccinated, Sudhakar said till now, only 51% have taken the vaccine. He called on doctors, nurses, paramedics, medical students and other health care workers and frontline workers to take the vaccine.

Further, stating that there is no spike in the number of cases in Karnataka and the mortality rate is 1.3%, the minister said: "A second wave can be seen coming in Maharashtra and Kerala. It should not come to our state, we have to control it."

Speaking about the new strains of the virus, Sudhakar said that Karnataka has been able to control the spread of UK variant in the state. "With Brazilian and South African strain also around, we have to take adequate caution. They are already present in parts of the country," he said.

Restrictions for travellers from Kerala, Maharashtra

Karnataka has issued new guidelines mandating all those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

Sudhakar said that the state is seeking cooperation from the home and revenue departments, besides district administrations, to control Covid spread in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, states that have seen a spike in cases in the last week.

"Ten districts share borders with these two states and it is time for Karnataka be cautious," Sudhakar said.

