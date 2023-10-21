Union Minister Smriti Irani while addressing a gathering at a FICCI event discussing the “Future Role of Women in India," made a significant statement, emphasizing that certain indices, like the Global Hunger Index, are intentionally skewed and do not accurately represent India's progress.

A video of her speech has been circulating on social media, drawing attention to her remarks about these indices. Irani said, “How do they build that index? 3000 people from a country of 140 crore get a phone call from Gallup and they are asked, 'Are you hungry'?"

It is to be further noted that in the recently released Global Hunger Index-2023, India found itself ranked 111th out of 125 countries.

“Now trust me, I have left my house in Delhi in the morning at 4. I caught a flight at 5 to go to Kochi. I did a conclave there, and caught a flight at 5 o'clock to come to this programme. By the time I get to anything called food, it will be 10 o'clock. If you have called me anytime in the day today and asked are you hungry, I'll say 'Oh yes, I am'."