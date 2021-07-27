Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has shared a very important tip on Twitter. This is related to the decision that we take whether in our professional life or personal. He advised people not to make any important decisions when they are upset or emotional.

Rishad Premji, who took over from father Azim Premji as Wipro chairman in 2019, said that even he tries to follow the same.

"Don’t make important decisions when your emotional and upset. I try and follow this in my personal and professional life," Rishad Premji tweeted.

Don’t make important decisions when your emotional and upset. I try and follow this in my personal and professional life. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 27, 2021





On 25 July he tweeted, "Don’t confuse leadership with performance. You can be a strong performer without being a great leader."

Don’t confuse leadership with performance. You can be a strong performer without being a great leader. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 24, 2021

In 2014, he was recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his outstanding leadership, professional accomplishments, and commitment to society.

The demand for talent will outpace supply and become a "key dependency" for growth as enterprises globally accelerate digital adoption with virtual, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had said last month. “So, whether it is digital commerce, online education, or telemedicine, technology-enabled business models have emerged across the board, with cloud technology as the cornerstone of this transformation," Wipro Ltd said in a letter to shareholders in its annual report 2020-21.

Meanwhile, IT services provider Wipro Ltd reported decent earnings in the June quarter. Its sequential constant currency organic revenue growth at around 4.9% was highest in the past nine years and above the management's revenue guidance of 2-4%. Wipro also beat peers on this front. In a post-earnings conference call, the company's management said, this is the best ever quarterly results and Q1 saw Wipro report the highest organic sequential growth in 38 quarters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics