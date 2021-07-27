'Don’t make important decisions when...': Wipro chairman Rishad Premji

The demand for talent will outpace supply and become a "key dependency" for growth as enterprises globally accelerate digital adoption with virtual, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had said last month. “So, whether it is digital commerce, online education, or telemedicine, technology-enabled business models have emerged across the board, with cloud technology as the cornerstone of this transformation," Wipro Ltd said in a letter to shareholders in its annual report 2020-21.