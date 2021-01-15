In an address at the Army Day parade in the national capital, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the Indian Army gave a "befitting reply" to the "conspiracy" to unilaterally change the status quo on India-China borders .

In a clear message to China, Gen Naravane has said that no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience though it is committed to resolve the border standoff along the northern frontier through talks and political efforts.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

Gen Naravane said that the sacrifice of the Galwan heroes in eastern Ladakh will not go waste.

"We are committed to resolve disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing our patience," he said.

"I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security," he added.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in a fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 last year in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

China is yet to disclose the number of its soldiers killed and injured in the clash though it officially admitted to have suffered casualties. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35

"We are committed to resolve disputes through talks and political efforts but no one should make any mistake of testing our patience," Gen Naravane said.

He said eight rounds of military talks were held between India and China to bring the situation under control.

"Our efforts will continue to find a solution to the current situation on the basis of mutual and equal security," he said.

Referring to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, he said the neighbouring country continues to provide a safe haven to terrorists.

The Army chief talked about the 'nefarious intentions' of the neighbouring country and said around 300-400 terrorists camping near the border wanting to infiltrate the Indian territory.

“Strong response is being given to the enemy on the other border. Pakistan continues to provide safe haven to terrorists. In the training camps, across the LoC (Line of Control), around 300-400 terrorists are ready to infiltrate," he said.

"There was an increase of 40% in the ceasefire violations last year which is the proof of Pakistan's sinister plans. There were also attempts to smuggle weapons using drones," he added.

General Naravane further informed that over 200 terrorists were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in different operations last year.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via