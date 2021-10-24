Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) is undergoing a major change from October 31. Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo will be shifting part of their domestic operations to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 1 (T1)with effect from October-end.

Talking about the impending changes, SpiceJet tweeted: “Attention Delhi Flyers! From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with “8") to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1. International flights from T3."

Attention Delhi Flyers!📢 From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with “8) to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1. International flights from T3.

For more information, visit https://t.co/PykmFjYcix!✈ pic.twitter.com/TKZNMe7KDN — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) October 23, 2021

Starting 31st October all domestic flights will operate from both Terminals 1 and 3 of IGI Airport, New Delhi. Flight No. SG8000-8999 will operate from Terminal 3 (T3). All other domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 (T1). International flights will continue to operate from only Terminal 3 (T3), noted the carrier on its website.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will resume operations at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from October 31, nearly 19 months after it suspended operations, Hindustan Times reported.

“Delhi airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T1 after 18 months (nearly 19 months by October end) of the shutdown. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience," Hindustan Times quoted Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

Meanwhile, airlines are operating domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated in its order that "it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction".

The order noted that the decision was taken "after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.