“Delhi airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T1 after 18 months (nearly 19 months by October end) of the shutdown. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience," Hindustan Times quoted Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

