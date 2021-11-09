RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after his company's long-anticipated ₹ 18,300-crore share sale via IPO.

Wishing luck to Sharma, Goenka also noted that one does not need family background, knowledge of great English and/or money to make it big in today’s India.

“To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard (sic)," wrote Goenka.

“A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history," he added, tagging Sharma.

To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard.

A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history. All luck ⁦@vijayshekhar⁩ pic.twitter.com/fJYI7TW3lY — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 9, 2021

"Sir you are kind with praises," Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded.

Goenka had earlier in October shared an old video of Sharma busting a move on the famous ‘Apni To Jaise Taise’ from Amitabh Bachchan's Laawaris, and even tagged the Paytm founder.

He captioned his post: “Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs."

Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs 😀😀@vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/6yQHKVBm39 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 24, 2021

Paytm IPO

Paytm's IPO was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close.

The IPO of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.

While retail investors lapped up the offering, qualified institutional buyers, including FIIs, have so far shown less than enthusiastic participation.

QIBs had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore. Against this, bids were received for 1.2 crore at 17.00 hours on Tuesday, according to stock exchange information.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.23 times with 1.08 crore shares being sought against a reservation of 87.98 lakh. Retail investors had the smallest portion reserved for them.

Non-institutional investors bid for just 5% of the 1.31 crore shares reserved for them.

The IPO was subscribed 18% on the opening day on Monday.

