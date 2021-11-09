This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Paytm's IPO was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close.
The IPO of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.
While retail investors lapped up the offering, qualified institutional buyers, including FIIs, have so far shown less than enthusiastic participation.
QIBs had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore. Against this, bids were received for 1.2 crore at 17.00 hours on Tuesday, according to stock exchange information.
The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.23 times with 1.08 crore shares being sought against a reservation of 87.98 lakh. Retail investors had the smallest portion reserved for them.
Non-institutional investors bid for just 5% of the 1.31 crore shares reserved for them.
The IPO was subscribed 18% on the opening day on Monday.
