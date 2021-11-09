Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘Don’t need great English, money': Billionaire hails Vijay Shekhar Sharma after Paytm IPO

‘Don’t need great English, money': Billionaire hails Vijay Shekhar Sharma after Paytm IPO

Paytm's 18,300-crore IPO was subscribed only 18% on the first day of bidding
2 min read . 06:46 PM IST Livemint

  • Paytm's IPO was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close
  • It received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after his company's long-anticipated 18,300-crore share sale via IPO.

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after his company's long-anticipated 18,300-crore share sale via IPO.

Wishing luck to Sharma, Goenka also noted that one does not need family background, knowledge of great English and/or money to make it big in today’s India.

Wishing luck to Sharma, Goenka also noted that one does not need family background, knowledge of great English and/or money to make it big in today’s India.

“To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard (sic)," wrote Goenka. 

“To prosper in the new India , you don’t need family background, knowledge of great English or money- you need to dream, persevere and work hard (sic)," wrote Goenka. 

“A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history," he added, tagging Sharma. 

“A teacher’s son, from a small city, from a Hindi medium school is doing the biggest IPO in our history," he added, tagging Sharma. 

"Sir you are kind with praises," Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded.

"Sir you are kind with praises," Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded.

Goenka had earlier in October shared an old video of Sharma busting a move on the famous ‘Apni To Jaise Taise’ from Amitabh Bachchan's Laawaris, and even tagged the Paytm founder.

Goenka had earlier in October shared an old video of Sharma busting a move on the famous ‘Apni To Jaise Taise’ from Amitabh Bachchan's Laawaris, and even tagged the Paytm founder.

He captioned his post: “Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs."

He captioned his post: “Scenes at Paytm office after SEBI approves one of India’s largest IPOs."

Paytm IPO 

Paytm IPO 

Paytm's IPO was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close.

Paytm's IPO was subscribed 48% on Tuesday, with one more day to go for bidding to close.

The IPO of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.

The IPO of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 2.34 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.

While retail investors lapped up the offering, qualified institutional buyers, including FIIs, have so far shown less than enthusiastic participation.

While retail investors lapped up the offering, qualified institutional buyers, including FIIs, have so far shown less than enthusiastic participation.

QIBs had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore. Against this, bids were received for 1.2 crore at 17.00 hours on Tuesday, according to stock exchange information.

QIBs had the largest number of shares reserved for them at 2.63 crore. Against this, bids were received for 1.2 crore at 17.00 hours on Tuesday, according to stock exchange information.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.23 times with 1.08 crore shares being sought against a reservation of 87.98 lakh. Retail investors had the smallest portion reserved for them.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.23 times with 1.08 crore shares being sought against a reservation of 87.98 lakh. Retail investors had the smallest portion reserved for them.

Non-institutional investors bid for just 5% of the 1.31 crore shares reserved for them.

Non-institutional investors bid for just 5% of the 1.31 crore shares reserved for them.

The IPO was subscribed 18% on the opening day on Monday.

The IPO was subscribed 18% on the opening day on Monday.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!