Currently, over 17 lakh vehicles, including 13 lakh two-wheelers and three lakh cars, are plying without valid PUC in the national capital.
For those car and bike owners in Delhi not having valid PUC certificates, they should get ready to receive notices from Delhi government's Transport department soon and also be ready to pay a challans of ₹10,000 if the certificates are not obtained.
The Delhi government's Transport department is likely to start sending notices to such owners, it said on 10 July. Apart from this, the department will also intensify it's drive to ensure that vehicles without pollution under control (PUC) certificates do not ply on the city roads.
"The department is working on a system to send notices to vehicle owners at their homes after expiry of PUC certificate. If they do not obtain a valid certificate, challans of fine of ₹10,000 will also reach them at their home," said a senior Transport department officer.
According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of period of one year from the date of its first registration. However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles it is three months.
PUC certification has been made real time and integrated with the vehicle registration database. Due to this, improved credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention has been achieved, helping in identifying polluting vehicles for necessary punitive action.
If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000 or both as per Motor Vehicle Act, the senior official said.
Earlier in 2021, over 60 lakh certificates were issued due to strict enforcement of PUC norm by the Transport department.
There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi -- mostly set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily.
The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three wheelers is ₹60. It is ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles. The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is ₹100.
