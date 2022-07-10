According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of period of one year from the date of its first registration. However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles it is three months.

