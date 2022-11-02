COVID-19 Omicron sub-lineage XBB infected Indian patients have a moderate illness with no apparent worsening of their condition, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). In a statement, the INSACOG stated that it was closely observing and tracking the creation and development of XBB, XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages. The expert group reported that the XBB variety had been found in several of the nation's states.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is continuously accumulating changes, according to the INSACOG, some of which may help to boost transmissibility and immune evasion, giving it a transmission advantage over other forms.

The condition is modest among Indian patients, as it is with other Omicron sub-lineages, and there has been no increase in severity, according to the panel. A sub-lineage of XBB with an additional mutation is also detected (XBB.1).

Also Read: COVID-19: 5 superfoods that will boost your immunity amid Omicron XBB spread

“The community need not panic and adherence to coronavirus appropriate behaviour is recommended in the light of ongoing festivities," it said.

“XBB, a BJ.1/BM.1.1.1 recombinant lineage with breakpoint in the spike protein, is presently appearing in multiple countries. This recombinant lineage was first detected in Singapore and the US, and has also been identified in multiple states in India," it added.

Also Read: Two new covid sub-variants spark concern

“Modest increase in the spread of XBB in Singapore has been observed. However, there has been no report of increase in severity of disease or increase in hospitalisation associated with these variants," the panel said.

(With PTI inputs)