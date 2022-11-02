COVID-19 Omicron sub-lineage XBB infected Indian patients have a moderate illness with no apparent worsening of their condition, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). In a statement, the INSACOG stated that it was closely observing and tracking the creation and development of XBB, XBB.1 and any new sub-lineages. The expert group reported that the XBB variety had been found in several of the nation's states.

