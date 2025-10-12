‘Don't pay heed to rumours’: West Bengal Police say culprits in gang-rape of medical student won’t go unpunished

Amid an outrage over the alleged gang-rape of a medical college student in Durgapur district of West Bengal, the state police on Saturday urged people not to spread rumors and said the culprits will “not go unpunished.”

Advertisement

In a social media post on X, West Bengal Police said: “We are deeply saddened by the late night sexual assault yesterday on a private medical college student , outside the college campus in Durgapur, and wish to assure all that the culprits shall not go unpunished.”

“The pain of the victim is as much ours as it is Odisha's, and we shall leave no stones unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the police said.

“The victim is recovering well and all kinds of assistance are being provided to the family. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing any unverified information in this regard. West Bengal Police remains committed to its zero tolerance policy in respect of offences against women,” they added.

Advertisement

The Bengal gang-rape A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly raped by unidentified men in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, who hails from Jaleswar, is a second-year student at a private medical college in Durgapur. Her family members stated that the incident occurred outside the college campus on Friday night when she went out for dinner with one of her friends. Her mother alleged that the assault, which she described as a gang-rape, took place around 10 pm.

Advertisement

"We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I had heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.

Investigation and Timeline The state police have since launched an investigation into the matter. An officer from the New Township Police Station in Durgapur revealed that the initial probe suggests the student and her friend left the campus earlier, between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Friday. It was also revealed that the accused individuals demanded money from the student for the return of her mobile phone.

Advertisement

The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at the college hospital and has given her statement to the police, an officer confirmed. Her parents travelled to Durgapur on Saturday morning after being contacted by their daughter's friends.

Abhishek Gupta, DC (East) of Durgapur Commissionerate, issued a brief statement: “The matter is sensitive. The investigation is being conducted with all aspects in mind. As soon as more information is available, it will be shared.”

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," the officer said.

"We spoke to the victim's friend last night. We are trying to find out CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence," the officer said.

Advertisement