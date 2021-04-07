Don’t play politics over covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan to states

New DelhiHinting at vaccine politicking, union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said in a scathing statement that some state governments and political leaders are spreading panic among people to distract attention from their failures in dealing with covid-19 pandemic.

“Playing politics is easy, but improving governance and health infrastructure is the real test," said the health minister highlighting the inability of some states to contain the coronavirus transmission and increase the vaccination.

Harsh Vardhan pointed out that most concerning of all are the statements being made by a section of political leaders asking to open up vaccination to everyone above the age of 18, or to drastically lower the minimum age criteria for vaccination eligibility.

The health minister said that primary aim of vaccination is to reduce mortality among the most vulnerable people, and enable the society to beat the pandemic. “So long as the supply of vaccines remains limited, there is no option but to prioritize," said Harsh Vardhan.

When states ask to open up vaccine supplies to everyone over 18, we must presume that they have done saturation coverage of healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. But the facts are altogether different, the health minister said.

Harsh Vardhan highlighted that Maharashtra has vaccinated just only 86% of health workers with first dose. The equivalent numbers for Delhi and Punjab are 72% and 64%. On the other hand, 10 Indian states/UTs have done more than 90%. Further, Maharashtra has vaccinated just 41% of healthcare workers with second dose. Equivalent numbers for Delhi and Punjab are 41% and 27%.

There are 12 Indian states/UTs that have done more than 60%. Among frontline workers, Maharashtra has vaccinated only 73% with first dose. Equivalent numbers for Delhi and Punjab are 71% and 65%. There are 5 Indian states/UTs that have already done more than 85%, said Harsh Vardhan.

Vaccination of frontline workers with second does for Maharashtra is at 41% For Delhi and Punjab, these numbers are 22% and 20%. There are 6 Indian states/UTs that have done more than 45%, the health minister said.

When it comes to senior citizens, Maharashtra has vaccinated just 25%, Delhi has vaccinated 30% & Punjab has vaccinated only 13%. There are 4 states/UTs that have already vaccinated more than 50%, he said.

“Doesn’t it seem evident that these states are trying to divert attention from their poor vaccination efforts by just continuously shifting the goal-posts? Politicizing such a public health issue is a damning indictment of certain political leaders who should know better, the health minister asked adding that public representatives in Maharashtra are complaining about shortage of vaccines which is an attempt to divert attention from Maharashtra government’s repeated failures to control the spread of pandemic.

“The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus," the health minister said adding that Maharashtra not only has the highest cases and deaths today in the country but also has one of the highest test positivity rates in the world! Their testing is not up to the mark and their contact tracing leaves a lot to be desired, he said adding that focusing all their energies on playing politics and spreading lies to create panic is not going to help the people of Maharashtra.

The health minister also talked about Chhattisgarh and urged the state government to focus on its energies on ramping up their health infrastructure rather than on petty politicking.

“Chhattisgarh has seen disproportionately higher number of deaths in the last 2-3 weeks. Their testing remains heavily dependent on rapid antigen tests which is not a wise strategy. The state Government in fact refused to use Covaxin despite it being given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Drug Controller of India. Not only this, by its actions, the leaders of the state government have the dubious distinction of being perhaps the only government in the word to have incited vaccine hesitancy," the health minister said.

The health minister further said that many other States also need to bring their healthcare systems up to the mark. For example, quality of testing needs to improve in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Punjab, high Case Fatality Rate needs to be improved by early identification of those needing hospitalization. Mask-wearing and social distancing compliance are slack in a large number of States, he said.

Meanwhile union minister Prakash Javadekar also tweeted that “Maharashtra Govt should not play politics over vaccination."

