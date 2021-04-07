Don’t play politics over covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan to states

“The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country’s efforts to fight the virus," the health minister said adding that Maharashtra not only has the highest cases and deaths today in the country but also has one of the highest test positivity rates in the world! Their testing is not up to the mark and their contact tracing leaves a lot to be desired, he said adding that focusing all their energies on playing politics and spreading lies to create panic is not going to help the people of Maharashtra.