'Don’t pretend to be a pressman' Rahul Gandhi slams journo | Watch3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi held his first press conference a day after he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 25 March held his first press conference after being disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha. During the conference, Gandhi slammed a journalist who questioned him about his conviction in 'Modi surname' case. He asked Gandhi about the BJP's allegation of Rahul hurting sentiments of OBCs. "Calling him a BJP journalist, he said, “Don’t pretend to be a pressman…"
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×