Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 25 March held his first press conference after being disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha. During the conference, Gandhi slammed a journalist who questioned him about his conviction in 'Modi surname' case. He asked Gandhi about the BJP's allegation of Rahul hurting sentiments of OBCs. "Calling him a BJP journalist, he said, “Don’t pretend to be a pressman…"

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | "Don’t pretend to be a pressman...Kyun hawa nikal gayi?", says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a journalist questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case pic.twitter.com/SdaaUeraoy — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

In the conference, Gandhi further added that even if he is disqualified permanently, he will keep fighting for the country.

“Even if they disqualify me permanently, I will keep doing my work. it does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country," he said.

Also Read: ‘Modi is scared’, Check 10 biggest things Rahul Gandhi said in press conference

“I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this," he said. Calling it a distraction from the Adani issue, Gandhi added, “The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification."

“My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology," said Gandhi on BJP's demands for his apology.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi LIVE

Yesterday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case. On Thursday, a Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

The conviction came on his 2019 remark on "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

The Congress party on Friday came down heavily at the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, calling it a "strangulation of democracy" while exuding confidence that the disqualification will be revoked through a stay on his conviction by a higher court. BJP National President JP Nadda also criticized Gandhi for his remarks. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "By comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr Rahul Gandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years, he has always reduced levels of political discourse".

"Mr Rahul Gandhi calls the entire OBC community thieves. He gets a flak in the Courts but he refuses to apologise thus showing how deep-rooted his hatred for OBCs is. The people of India did not forgive him in 2019...in 2024 the punishment will be more severe," he further tweeted.

On Friday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also alleged that the Congress MP had defamed India on foreign soil and insulted the country's judicial system and the OBC community.

While talking to ANI, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi has continuously insulted the surname of the OBC community. Not only this he has defamed the nation on foreign soil. He is defaming Parliament, the OBC community, and the Judiciary".

"I want to ask no politician has the right to insult the OBC community. Insulting any surname is not freedom of speech. This behaviour of the leader shows Bharat Todo, not Bharat Jodo of the Congress. Congress is questioning the legal decision which has not been done till now by anybody," Yadav said.

(With inputs from agencies)