{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has alerted people against fraudsters who are apparently calling senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccination and asking for personal details -Aadhaar and OTP - posing as officers from 'Drug Authority of India'. "Some #Fraudsters claiming to be from Drug Authority of India are calling senior citizens to confirm their Aadhaar and OTP for #COVID19Vaccine allocation. It is an act of miscreants. Never disclose OTP and personal details to such telecallers" the PIB fact check said in a tweet.

The government has alerted people against fraudsters who are apparently calling senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccination and asking for personal details -Aadhaar and OTP - posing as officers from 'Drug Authority of India'. "Some #Fraudsters claiming to be from Drug Authority of India are calling senior citizens to confirm their Aadhaar and OTP for #COVID19Vaccine allocation. It is an act of miscreants. Never disclose OTP and personal details to such telecallers" the PIB fact check said in a tweet.

The vaccination drive in India, which is the largest in the world, started from January 16. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakhs on the eighth day of vaccination. A total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries (till 6 pm) on Saturday were vaccinated through 27,776 sessions, as per the provisional report of the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the Centre has not yet disclosed when the vaccination of senior citizens will begin. People will be allowed to self-register once the Co-WIN app is launched for everybody.

For self-registration on Co-WIN app, documents like driving licence, PAN card, bank passbook, passport, pension document, MGNERGA job card, voter ID, official IDs of MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs, government-issued service ID card and health insurance smartcard issued by Ministry of Labour will be required.

Meanwhile, India's active Covid-19 caseload continued to manifest a downward movement and dropped to 1,85,662 on Saturday, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry. The country's total caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 1,53,184 with 152 people succumbing to it in a span of 24 hours, the data showed {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker