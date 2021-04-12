As Covid-19 cases see alarming rise in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed officials to increase the number of hospital beds for patients infected with the virus.

Kejriwal also ordered several government and private hospitals to be completely converted into Covid facilities once again.

"We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government sectors. I urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow Covid protocols. Do not rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," said Kejriwal after a review meeting.

The statement came in wake of the Delhi government urging the Centre to ramp up Covid beds in its hospitals.

"We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more. At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2%. We have also requested central government to increase beds to their current tally of 190," state health minister Satyendra Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.

Private Covid hospitals in Delhi

The Delhi government recently asked 115 private hospitals, which are registered for Covid-related treatment, to reserve at least 50% of their total ICU and wards bed exclusively for Covid patients.

These hospitals have the liberty to reserve more beds than required, a government order said.

Another order directed medical superintendents, medical directors and directors of Covid hospitals to depute sufficient manpower and infrastructure in the holding or triage area with enough oxygen facility to avoid unnecessary wait for completing the admission procedure which may lead to increase in chance of spread of infection further.

Engaging students, interns

To meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi government hospitals were directed to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

"In view of the surge of Covid pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents/Directors of all Covid hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are authorised to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors," read an order by the Delhi government.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 10,774 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, with CM Arvind Kejriwal issuing a stark warning for residents that they should not step out of their homes unless it is urgent.

Asserting that the Covid-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious", the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday, 48 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 11,283.

The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on 11 November last year, while on 19 November, the city had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.





