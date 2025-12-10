Don't share '19-minute viral video'! Haryana cop cautions, tells how circulating it on social media can land you in jail

A 19-minute-34-second video purportedly showing a young couple in an intimate position went viral on social media in recent weeks. While the source of the video remains unidentified, many also speculated whether it was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Haryana NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav shared some details about the viral video and cautioned people against sharing it on social media, as doing so can even land them in jail.

What is 19-minute viral video controversy? The video clip, which reportedly emerged on social media at the end of November, took social media by storm.

Some netizens claimed the video showed the couple in compromising positions or engaged in explicit conversation, while others suggested the recording may have been captured without their knowledge.

Several users even speculated that parts of the clip could be AI-generated. There is still no clarity about the identities of the people seen in the viral clip

Moreover, the appearance of edited versions labelled “Season 2” and “Season 3” further fuelled suspicion that elements of the content may involve AI manipulation, NDTV reported.

No news organisation has authenticated the video yet, but a Haryana police took to social media on Wednesday, December 10, to caution people against sharing of the video.

19-minute viral video is AI-generated, confirms police Haryana NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav said in a video message that the viral 19-minute video, which is being circulated on WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter, is AI-generated.

He said one can visit 'siteengine.com' to check if a photo or video is AI-generated.

What happens if you share 19-minute viral video? Amit Yadav emphasised that people must refrain from sharing the video clip in any format. He outlined the legal consequences of sharing such a video.

The 19-minute viral video reportedly contains obscene or objectionable content.

"To breach someone's privacy and share personal photos can land you in legal trouble," Amit Yadav said, adding that one must verify the source of such video before circulating it online.

What punishment do you get if you share a 19-minute viral video? Amit Yadav said cases can be filed under Section 67 and Section 67A and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, against anyone sharing such videos. These sections can attract "a penalty of ₹2 lakh or jail up to three years," he said.

Section 66 of the IT Act: Computer-related offences — up to 3 years of imprisonment, fine which may extend to ₹5 lakh or both.

Section 67 of the IT Act: Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form – up to 3 years of imprisonment and a ₹5 lakh fine.

Section 67A of the IT Act: Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form — to 5 years of imprisonment and a ₹10 lakh fine.