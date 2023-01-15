'Don't shoot the messenger': Opposition leaders fume over Joshimath ‘gag order’

As Joshimath continues to sink, state-run institutions have been directed not to interact with media or share information on social media on the situation without prior approval. The gag order from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarakhand government came mere hours after an ISRO report showed the rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath and indicated that the entire town may ‘sink’. The situation has also prompted outrage in the Opposition ranks.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the NDMA "office memorandum" on Saturday, contending that the government was "shooting the messenger" instead of solving the problems of people.
“After Joshimath, now the news of cracks in houses is also coming from Karnprayag and Tehri Garhwal. Instead of solving the disaster and solving the problems of the public, banning the reports of government agencies - ISRO and banning interaction with the media!" he tweeted, attaching the memo.
Earlier this week, the Congress had called for the Joshimath crisis to be declared a national disaster. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and INC spokespeople also lashed out at the government for ignoring early warnings about cracked roads and houses in the Himalayan town.
“They make one Constitutional institution attack another. Now, National Disaster Management Authority tells ISRO to shut up. But how can satellite images lie? This is New India where only one man knows everything, and will decide who will speak on anything," wrote fellow Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
“This is literally a gag order to not let the country know what’s happening in Joshimath, only what government wants you to know. Being the Master’s Voice," alleged Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
The NDMA meanwhile said that various government institutions were releasing data related to the Joshimath ground subsidence on social media platforms and "interacting with media with their own interpretation of the situation".
“It is creating confusion not only among affected residents but also among citizens of the country. The issue was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister," the memo said.
The Disaster Management department has also announced its intention to conduct a the geophysical survey at 10 spots throughout Joshimath to get better survey results.
(With inputs from agencies)
