'Don't shoot the messenger': Opposition leaders fume over Joshimath ‘gag order’

As Joshimath continues to sink, state-run institutions have been directed not to interact with media or share information on social media on the situation without prior approval. The gag order from the National Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarakhand government came mere hours after an ISRO report showed the rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath and indicated that the entire town may ‘sink’. The situation has also prompted outrage in the Opposition ranks.

