As per Zerodha's website, more than nine million clients place millions of orders every day through the investment platform, contributing over 15% of all Indian retail trading volumes. Some of the key factors through which Zerodha attracted noncustomers: were financial literacy programmes such as 'Varsity' and 'TradignQnA' forums. The brokerage company also created new features like Kite–a self-service broking platform, and also brought advanced trading tools like 'Pi' and 'Q' for charting and analysis. To solve the problem of awareness, it made a book called Rupee Tales that educated children about financial investments. In FY21, Zerodha reported a 2.6-fold rise in net profit at ₹1,122 crore and a 3X jump in revenue at ₹2,728.

