The Punjab Police on 7 April responded to a media report and urged people to not believe in rumours of the surrender of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.

While responding to a media report, the Punjab Police in a tweet wrote, "This is a fake news and factually incorrect. Please fact-check news before sharing. Don't spread rumours and fake news."

Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal, has been on the run since 18 March, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

Amid speculations that the radical preacher is likely to surrender at Amritsar's Golden Temple, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal had last Saturday said that if the fugitive Khalistani leader wants to surrender, they will facilitate the same in accordance with the law.

"We are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we are ready to help him do that in accordance with the law," he said. His statement came after Singh surfaced a new video and said that he was not a fugitive and will soon appear in front of the world. He sought to address some comments about the video that surfaced on Wednesday.

In the video, the veracity of which couldn't be ascertained, Amritpal also sought to address some comments about an earlier video.

"I uploaded a video addressing the people. Many are under the impression that the video was shot in police custody I am seen switching glances while facing the camera and speaking. Anyone who has seen my earlier videos would know that I don't talk much looking at the camera," he said.

With Baisakhi on 14 April, all leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled, due to high alert in the state. In response, the head of Akal Takhth, Giani Harpreet Singh, announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi. “There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi," an official told HT indicating that the Akal Takht is not actually agreeing to Amritpal Singh's demand of Sarbat Khalsa

Coming back to Amritpal, in a video released, he had said that those who though he ran away or left his friends should "get that thing out of your minds".

The pro-KhaIistan leader, who has been declared a fugitive by Punjab Police, said no one should have an apprehension that he had not run away from his people. He urged people to spread this message to the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the community

Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

(With inputs from ANI)