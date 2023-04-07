'Don't spread rumours..' Punjab Police calls Amritpal Singh's surrender report as fake news2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:23 PM IST
With Baisakhi on 14 April, all leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled, due to high alert in the state.In response, the head of Akal Takhth, Giani Harpreet Singh, announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi
The Punjab Police on 7 April responded to a media report and urged people to not believe in rumours of the surrender of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh.
