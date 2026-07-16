'Don't start a new language in Class 9': SC tells Centre, cites Board exam stress

The Supreme Court on Thursday urged the Centre and education boards not to introduce a compulsory third language from Class 9, with Justice BV Nagarathna observing that students are already under academic pressure as they prepare for Board examinations while suggesting that any additional language should instead be introduced from Class 6.

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"Third language should stop in Class 9, not start in Class 9," Justice Nagarathna said while hearing a case related to the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the Union government, the judge said, "Tell the Union of India to please not do this. Why introduce a third language in Class 9? That is stressful. Why not Class 6?"

The apex court's observations came during the hearing of Tamil Nadu government's appeal against a 2017 Madras High Court judgment directing the state to facilitate the establishment of JNVs in every district. The state has consistently opposed the scheme, arguing that the three-language formula followed in Navodaya schools is incompatible with Tamil Nadu's long-standing two-language policy.

SC questions Class 9 rollout Although the constitutional validity of the three-language policy was not under consideration, the hearing turned to the stage at which a third language should be introduced in schools.

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When counsel for Tamil Nadu submitted that the third language becomes compulsory only from Class 9, Justice Nagarathna said introducing a new language at that stage places an unnecessary burden on students.

Drawing from her own schooling, the judge recalled that students in her school began learning a third language in middle school, allowing them sufficient time to gain proficiency before secondary education.

"In the middle school the third language was started... The earlier, the better," she observed.

Recalling her academic experience in the 1970s, Justice Nagarathna said students were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8 because of the rigours of Board examinations.

"And this was in 1976. You can just imagine what the pressure would be on children now," she said, adding that the stress of Class 10 examinations begins well before students enter secondary school.

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Also Read | Hindi ‘mandatory’ as third language in Maharashtra schools

CBSE's revised implementation The observations come weeks after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised its implementation of the three-language policy due to widespread objections from schools, parents and students.

In a circular issued on May 15, CBSE had directed affiliated schools to make a third language compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1, 2026, even though its revised scheme had envisaged a phased rollout beginning from Class 6. Schools were also asked to temporarily use Class 6 textbooks until dedicated learning material became available.

Following criticism over the abrupt implementation, the Board announced a one-time relaxation on June 29. It allowed the current batch of Class 9 students, as well as students in Classes 7 and 8 who had already opted for two non-native languages, to continue with their existing language combinations by adding one Indian language. The Board also clarified that, for this batch, the third language would be assessed only internally and would not form part of the Class 10 Board examination, The Hindustan Times reported.

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The CBSE's May 15 circular is separately under challenge before another bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which is scheduled to hear the matter next week.

Hindi not mandatory, says court During Thursday's hearing, Justice Nagarathna also rejected the argument that the three-language formula mandated Hindi.

"The state language has to be taught, English has to be taught and any third language. It doesn't say Hindi," she observed.

When Tamil Nadu reiterated its concerns over Hindi imposition, the bench asked whether there would be any objection if students opted for Sanskrit instead.

"You don't want Hindi, but if it's Sanskrit, what is the issue?" Justice Nagarathna asked.

Navodaya schools case The judge also advised the Tamil Nadu government not to reject centrally sponsored education schemes solely because they originate from the Union government.

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The court also advised Tamil Nadu not to deny students the option of studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, appearing for Tamil Nadu, informed the court that the new TVK-led government was consulting stakeholders following the Supreme Court's December 2025 direction to identify land for Navodaya schools in every district.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 11.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'Don't start a new language in Class 9': SC tells Centre, cites Board exam stress