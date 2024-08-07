Don’t take court for granted: SC pulls up Maharashtra govt, says it has funds for freebies but not for compensation

  • The Maharashtra government has been given time till August 13 to file its response.

Livemint
Updated7 Aug 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India(HT_PRINT)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday faced the wrath of Supreme Court for failing to pay compensation to the affected private party for acquired property.

The court has asked the state government to not take every order of the court in a casual manner.

Court made the remark while hearing a matter related to the construction of buildings in forest land in Maharashtra, and also asked the state government to clear the stand in terms of the questions asked in the last order on compensating the private party over loss of land.

Also Read | Fadnavis to be BJP chief? Maharashtra Deputy CM says ‘this discussion…’

Maharashtra government has funds for distributing freebies under 'Ladli Behna' and 'Ladka Bhau' schemes but not for paying money for the loss of land, reported PTI quoting the court.

The Maharashtra government has been given time till August 13 to file its response.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, K V Viswanathan and Sandeep Mehta said that if the order is not complied with, the chief secretary shall be present in the court.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray dares PM Modi to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

What the state government claimed?

The state government has claimed that the said piece of land was occupied by Armament Research Development Establishment Institute (ARDEI), which was a unit of the Centre's defence department. The government said subsequently another piece of land was allotted to the private party in lieu of the piece of land, which was in the possession of ARDEI. However, later it was found that the land allotted to the private party was notified as forest land, reported PTI.

Also Read | ‘Fadnavis must have planned…’: NCP SP leaders reacts to Waze’s allegation

Freebies schemes of Maharashtra govt

'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Under the scheme announced by the state government earlier this year, 1,500 is slated to be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose family income was less than 2.5 lakh.

'Ladka Bhau Yojana'

The scheme's primary goal is to provide financial assistance and practical work experience to young men.

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 09:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaDon’t take court for granted: SC pulls up Maharashtra govt, says it has funds for freebies but not for compensation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue