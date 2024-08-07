The Maharashtra government on Wednesday faced the wrath of Supreme Court for failing to pay compensation to the affected private party for acquired property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court has asked the state government to not take every order of the court in a casual manner.

Court made the remark while hearing a matter related to the construction of buildings in forest land in Maharashtra, and also asked the state government to clear the stand in terms of the questions asked in the last order on compensating the private party over loss of land.

Maharashtra government has funds for distributing freebies under 'Ladli Behna' and 'Ladka Bhau' schemes but not for paying money for the loss of land, reported PTI quoting the court.

The Maharashtra government has been given time till August 13 to file its response.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, K V Viswanathan and Sandeep Mehta said that if the order is not complied with, the chief secretary shall be present in the court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What the state government claimed? The state government has claimed that the said piece of land was occupied by Armament Research Development Establishment Institute (ARDEI), which was a unit of the Centre's defence department. The government said subsequently another piece of land was allotted to the private party in lieu of the piece of land, which was in the possession of ARDEI. However, later it was found that the land allotted to the private party was notified as forest land, reported PTI.

Freebies schemes of Maharashtra govt 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Under the scheme announced by the state government earlier this year, ₹1,500 is slated to be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 years whose family income was less than ₹2.5 lakh.