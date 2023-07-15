‘Don't take selfies or…,’ CM Kejriwal warns amid Delhi floods1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal warns against taking selfies or swimming in flooded areas as the threat of floods in the city is not over yet.
Despite the fact that the Yamuna water level is receding, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged all not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas. He pointed out the flood threats are not over yet.
Water level in Yamuna still high: CM Kejriwal
The chief minister, however, water level of the Yamuna in the national capital is receding slowly and the situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.
Parts of Delhi experienced flooding as the Yamuna River breached its banks due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas. After three days of continuous rise, the water level in the Yamuna started to recede, measuring 207.48 meters on Saturday morning, down from its peak of 208.66 meters on Thursday evening. However, the water level remains over two meters above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.
Efforts were made to seal the breach at the Indraprastha regulator, allowing the movement of light vehicles on the Ring Road, but some road sections are still closed.