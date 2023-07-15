Despite the fact that the Yamuna water level is receding, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged all not to take selfies or swim in flooded areas. He pointed out the flood threats are not over yet.

His appeal came a day after three boys drowned in a ditch while bathing in floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area. "Reports are coming from several places that some people are going to play or swim or take selfies or shoot videos in waterlogged places. Please do not do this. It can be fatal. The threat of flood is not over yet. The flow of water is very strong and the water level can rise anytime," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Tagging a PTI video of children playing in floodwaters at Shanti Van, he said, "I urge everyone to avoid this."

Water level in Yamuna still high: CM Kejriwal

The chief minister, however, water level of the Yamuna in the national capital is receding slowly and the situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rainfall.

Parts of Delhi experienced flooding as the Yamuna River breached its banks due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas. Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas. After three days of continuous rise, the water level in the Yamuna started to recede, measuring 207.48 meters on Saturday morning, down from its peak of 208.66 meters on Thursday evening. However, the water level remains over two meters above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected.

Efforts were made to seal the breach at the Indraprastha regulator, allowing the movement of light vehicles on the Ring Road, but some road sections are still closed.

