Don't test patience’: Eknath Shinde on Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's allegations against Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday warned Manoj Jarange Patil that he must not test the patience of the state government after the Maratha quota activist made serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that he was hatching a conspiracy to kill him
