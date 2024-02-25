Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday warned Manoj Jarange Patil that he must not test the patience of the state government after the Maratha quota activist made serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that he was trying to kill him.

Earlier in the day, the Maratha quota activist accused the Deputy Chief Minister of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. Jarange was speaking Antarwali Sarati.

Jarange said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

Reacting to the allegations made by the Maratha quota activist, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde told reporters "Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister was speaking to the reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Replying to a query about Jarange's aggressive stand and the use of expletives in his speeches, Shinde said appropriate action would be taken as per law. “It is a conspiracy in progress and it would be exposed soon," the Maharashtra Chief Minister added.

Minister Fadnavis

Earlier reacting to Jarange's allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said these claims are absolutely false and the activist is speaking the words of the opposition leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. Details would come out at an appropriate time, Fadnavis added.

Asked about Jarange's announcement that he would march to Mumbai to protest in front of Fadnavis' bungalow, the deputy CM said it was his official residence and anyone with any kind of work could visit it.

"Accusations against me: They know that what they say is completely false. When I was Chief Minister, I maintained reservation in the High Court and also in the Supreme Court. The Maratha community is also sure who started many schemes like Sarathi, Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation and how much money was given for it. The Maratha community will not believe false accusations by anyone. The script that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were speaking till yesterday, now someone else is speaking the same script. Who is behind this will come out at the right time. But if anyone takes up the law, police will take appropriate action," his office's X handle said.