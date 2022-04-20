Amid rise in coronavirus cases, a top scientist on Wednesday said the current surge does not indicate a fourth wave at least as of now, news agency ANI reported.

"The entire world continues to witness BA.2 variant affect people across the world. Some of us have misunderstood mandatory use of a mask which has been withdrawn means no fear of acquiring infection," Dr Gangakhedkar, ex- head scientist at ICMR said.

Gangakhedkar further said there has been no evidence of new variant so far.

"Those who are older, those who have not taken vaccines, those who have got infected so far, need to remember to use a face mask," he added.

The country's coronavirus cases have more than doubled to over 2,000 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of active caseload to over 12,000.

News agency PTI reported that India's effective reproduction number (R) for Covid, an indicator of how quickly the infection is spreading, has increased to over one for the first time since January. The report was based on an estimate of a researcher from Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences.

The country's R value, steadily increasing over the last few weeks, is 1.07 for the week between April 12-18, according to Sitabhra Sinha. In the preceding April 5-11 week, it was 0.93.

The last time the R was above 1 was in the week between January 16-22, when the value was 1.28, Sinha said.

"This increase in R-value is not just because of Delhi but also Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," the mathematician, who has been tracking R for India since the beginning of the pandemic, told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written to five states including Delhi, where there is a surge in infections, urging them to monitor spread of the disease and take required steps for prompt and effective management of virus.

The health ministry has directed all the five states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARS cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.

India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last two months, with the country reporting about 1,000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1%.

However, the trend is gradually reversing over the past few days.