Don’t  treat  Omicron  as  common  cold,  govt warns as positivity rate surges

“Omicron is not the common cold and we cannot take it lightly just because it is causing mild infections. This variant has led to the collapse of the health system of some countries. Health workers at some places had to take leave leading to increased pressure." Stressing that vaccination is an important pillar in the covid response programme, Dr Paul said, “We need to be vigilant, get vaccinated and follow covid-appropriate behaviour. It is society’s responsibility to slow the spread... We will defeat this virus together."

