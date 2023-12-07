Don't use sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, govt asks distilleries
The decision to curtail ethanol production is intended to prevent a further decline in sugar inventories in India. Insufficient rainfall has adversely affected sugarcane crops, prompting the country to prolong restrictions on exports
The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Thursday issued a directive instructing all sugar mills and distilleries to refrain from utilising sugarcane juice or sugar syrup for ethanol production in the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2023-24, effective immediately, as mandated by the central government.