As a large number of devotees throng Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla , Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Union Ministers to delay their visits to the temple to avoid VIP and VVIP-related inconvenience to the devotees.

While heading a meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, PM Modi expressed concern over the heavy rush of devotees and the inconvenience caused to the public by VVIP and VIP visits to the temple town along with elaborate security details, government sources told ANI.

Later, he also advised the Union ministers to plan or defer their Ayodhya visits in March for a smoother and more organised experience for everyone.

A large number of devotees continued to visit Shri Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol on January 22. On Wednesday, the enthusiasm among the visiting devotees and locals in Ayodhya was nowhere less than the first day of the temple darshan.

Given the large number of devotees continued to arrive in Ayodhya to visit Ram temple, security measures were heightened in the temple town. On Tuesday, a total of 5 lakh devotees visited the temple.

"We are committed to ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience. Approximately 1,000 jawans have been stationed both inside and outside the temple, and this deployment will continue for the next few days," said Rapid Action Force (RAF) Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari on Wednesday,

The influx of devotees wasn't limited to the Ram Temple; the nearby Hanuman Garhi Temple also saw a substantial gathering. Thousands of devotees were observed offering laddus to Lord Hanuman and sharing 'prasad' among themselves.

There are high chance that the temple is likely to visit a larger number of devotees in the coming days. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Ramayan and Vedic Research Institute Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh, will be organizing the International Ramayan Utsav at the revered birthplace of Lord Ram from January 24-28 at Ram Katha Park and Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya.

The festival will be joined by people from different nations including Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Laos.

The elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' unveiling the Ram Lalla idol, featuring hour-long rituals, took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

