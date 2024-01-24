Don't visit Ram Mandir now: Why PM Modi is urging Union ministers to defer their Ayodhya visits?
PM Modi urges Union Ministers to delay their visits to Ram Temple in Ayodhya to avoid inconvenience to devotees
As a large number of devotees throng Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers to Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Union Ministers to delay their visits to the temple to avoid VIP and VVIP-related inconvenience to the devotees.
