‘Don’t want another lockdown': Maharashtra deputy CM's warning amid Omicron surge1 min read . 02:31 PM IST
Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases (65) followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases
With Maharashtra detecting the highest number of Omicron coronavirus variant cases in India, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday requested members of the Assembly to wear face masks during the winter session of the state legislature.
“We need to take things seriously. We do not want a lockdown again. We request everyone in the house also to please wear a mask. I request opposition leaders to speak responsibly on this issue," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Drawing the Speaker's attention towards the issue, Pawar reportedly said: “We represent millions of people. The Centre has asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings. Except for certain people, no one wears a mask. The whole of Maharashtra is watching what is going on here."
