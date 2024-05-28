Delhi Minister Atishi urged people living in Delhi to use water judiciously amid severe conditions prevailing across the city for the past few days. "I appeal to all Delhites, whether your area has water shortage or not, please use water supply rationally...," she said while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

She also requested people to not waste water and even warned that fines would be levied if anyone was spotted using excess water. Her statement came as Delhi continues to be under the grip of heatwave conditions. The weather department has predicted heatwaves in Delhi NCR on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Atishi appealed to everyone not to wash their cars with pipes. "Don't use the water supply to wash your cars. This is a wasteful use of water," she said.

"Please make sure water is not wasted because of continuously running water motors... Delhi is witnessing an acute heatwave and Haryana is releasing very little amount of water in Delhi," Atishi said.

"If, in the next two days, this public appeal is not proved effective, then we may have to impose a challan/fine on excess use of water. Misuse of water is highly irresponsible," Atishi.

'Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water'

Water Minister Atishi also accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water since May 1. She said the government will be implementing a slew of measures including rationalising supply of water in the national capital.

"Haryana has stopped release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi was quoted by PTI as saying.

She said that the Delhi government is constantly talking to Haryana about the issue and if it is not resolved in the next couple of days, it may approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

Sharing data, the minister said till May 8, the water level at Wazirabad came down to 672 feet and by May 20 it was at 671 feet and on Tuesday, it declined further to 669.8 feet.

"The borewells that were earlier working six to seven hours have been functional for 14 hours. We have also increased the number of water tankers. Starting today, we are reducing water supply in those areas where it is supplied twice a day to once a day. The rationalised water will be supplied to areas grappling with water crisis," she added.

