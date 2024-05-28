'Don't wash cars': Delhi govt warns against wasting water amid acute heatwave, says fines to be imposed if...
Delhi minister Atishi said the city is witnessing sever heatwaves and appealed to everyone not to wash their cars with pipes. “Don't use the water supply to wash your cars. This is a wasteful use of water,” she said.
Delhi Minister Atishi urged people living in Delhi to use water judiciously amid severe conditions prevailing across the city for the past few days. "I appeal to all Delhites, whether your area has water shortage or not, please use water supply rationally...," she said while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.