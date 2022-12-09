‘Don't watch’: SC slaps ₹25K fine for demanding compensation for Youtube ads1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 04:23 PM IST
Petitioner said he could not clear a competitive exam because of explicit advertisements on the company-owned YouTube
The Supreme Court on Friday slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on a man who demanded compensation of ₹75 lakh from Google India stating that he could not clear a competitive examination because of explicit advertisements on the company-owned YouTube. Terming the petition as ‘atrocious’, the apex court said, ‘If you don't like it, then don't watch it.’