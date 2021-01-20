Don't wear medals, ribbons at public functions, Army's advisory to ex-servicemen

Don't wear medals, ribbons at public functions, Army's advisory to ex-servicemen1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 03:34 PM IST
An advisory has been issued by the Army which cites where all these ribbons and medals can be worn by veterans as per the Army regulations
NEW DELHI : At a time when a number of veterans have been seen attending political rallies, the Indian Army has issued an advisory regarding wearing of ribbons and medals by ex-servicemen at public functions.
An advisory has been issued by the Army which cites where all these ribbons and medals can be worn by veterans as per the Army regulations.
Delhi bird flu: Over 1,200 bird deaths reported in the last 15 days1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Covid control will make or break Biden3 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Joe Biden’s inaugural speech to plead for unity in wake of riot6 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Russia may develop herd immunity against Covid-19 by first half of 2021: Report1 min read . 04:23 PM IST
Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play
The Army rules do not permit the wearing of uniforms, ribbons and medals in political rallies, Army sources said.
In the recent past, there have been various incidents where ex-servicemen have been seen wearing uniforms with medals and ribbons at protest rallies like the farmer protests in Delhi.
Some political leaders have also claimed that the farmers would take out their own parade on tractors in the national capital on Republic Day.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.