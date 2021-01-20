OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Don't wear medals, ribbons at public functions, Army's advisory to ex-servicemen
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Singhu Border (ANI)
Don't wear medals, ribbons at public functions, Army's advisory to ex-servicemen

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 03:34 PM IST ANI

An advisory has been issued by the Army which cites where all these ribbons and medals can be worn by veterans as per the Army regulations

NEW DELHI : At a time when a number of veterans have been seen attending political rallies, the Indian Army has issued an advisory regarding wearing of ribbons and medals by ex-servicemen at public functions.

An advisory has been issued by the Army which cites where all these ribbons and medals can be worn by veterans as per the Army regulations.

The Army rules do not permit the wearing of uniforms, ribbons and medals in political rallies, Army sources said.

In the recent past, there have been various incidents where ex-servicemen have been seen wearing uniforms with medals and ribbons at protest rallies like the farmer protests in Delhi.

Some political leaders have also claimed that the farmers would take out their own parade on tractors in the national capital on Republic Day.

