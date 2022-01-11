Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there will be no lockdown in the national capital. “About 22,000 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 24-25% in the last few days...Don't worry, we will not impose lockdown...At the DDMA meet we requested Central govt officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions, they assured us on the same," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, ANI tweeted.

About 22,000 COVID cases with a positivity rate of 24-25% in the last few days...Don't worry, we will not impose lockdown...At the DDMA meet we requested Central govt officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions, they assured us on the same: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/FlXDAOx05O — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

He also said that special yoga and pranayama classes will be provided by the Government for COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.

"A new initiative under 'Delhi ki Yogshala' has been started by the Government, whereby an instructor will teach yoga to the COVID-19 patients for their speedy recovery. We all know that yoga improves immunity. For those who are at home isolation, we will send a link for yoga classes," Kejriwal said.

“Today we will send a link to all the patients who are home quarantined and they can confirm their availability and their timings. In the morning, there will be five classes for one hour each, starting from 6 am to 12 pm, while in the evening, the classes will be from 4 pm to 7 pm," he added.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category.

On Monday, Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!