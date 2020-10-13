Door not shut on more stimulus measures: Official

New Delhi: The government has not closed doors on another set of economic stimulus measures, a senior government official said a day after the finance ministry rolled out steps to boost consumer spending and capital expenditure.

The government’s readiness to offer more measures assumes significance given that the union budget exercise for next fiscal has already begun. “We are not closing the option of another stimulus if needed," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The assurance from the Narendra Modi administration comes in the context of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday announcing a host of steps aimed at boosting liquidity support to financial markets and to key sectors of the economy.

Experts are noticing an improvement in economic activity. “We are seeing a slightly more than anticipated improvement in economic activity independent of the second set of stimulus measures. Taking into account this as well as the steps announced on Monday, we have lowered the range of economic contraction from our earlier projected 10.4%-11% to 9.4-10%," said Abheek Barua, Chief Economist and Executive Vice President at HDFC Bank.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Dr B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics in Bengaluru said the government has been showing readiness to intervene where needed and has frontloaded expenditure. “There is a view that the steps taken are not sufficient but there is no consensus among experts on which sector to bail out and how. The government and the RBI have taken steps to leave more cash in the hands of the poor and give liquidity support to small businesses," said Bhanumurthy.

The government on Tuesday allowed 20 states to raise ₹Rs.68,825 crore through open market borrowings. The borrowing permission upto 0.5% of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) without any reform conditions was given to the states that opted for bridging their Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall due to the 2017 tax reform through borrowing.

However, the emphasis the government gave to fiscal prudence in announcing more measures on Monday invited criticism from the opposition Congress party. “The grand announcement yesterday was no stimulus package to push economic growth, it was another sly attempt to dazzle the people with exaggerated numbers and lead them to believe that the government is hands-on and responsive to the needs of the people and the economy," said Congress party leader P Chidambaram in a statement.

Given the depressed tax receipts, the government will quickly move a detailed proposal on the new policy on privatising state-owned enterprises. The intent for a new PSU policy was announced as part of the government’s response to the covid crisis and entails privatisation of state-run firms in non-strategic sectors and allowing private players in strategic sectors. The plan for initial stake sale in Life Insurance Corp. of India is on track, said the official.

The finance ministry is also in the process of assessing the revenue receipts for this fiscal taking into account all the tax measures including deferred payment schedules and cut in rate of taxes collected or deducted at source. Funding the compound interest payment for borrowers with upto ₹2 crore of loans during the moratorium period will cost the exchequer about ₹6,500 crore, the official explained. The government has recently informed the Supreme Court of its intent to bear the cost of interest on interest applicable on small borrowers.

The government will come out with a clarification on whether the incentive announced on Monday to let government staff spend their holiday travel allowance for purchase of goods was applicable to those individuals who opted for a new low tax regime without tax incentives.

The official said that various government agencies, including regulators are conscious that we are now in the post-covid era. “The new monetary policy committee of RBI has come into existence. All of them are conscious that we are in the post-covid era. Every ministry dealing with economy will be reviewing how they relate to the economy. MPC, which is part of the RBI, or any other regulator, and non-regulators will now have to look at their role post- covid. There is a lot of cathartic change," the official said.

