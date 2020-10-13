Door not shut on more stimulus measures: Official

The official said that various government agencies, including regulators are conscious that we are now in the post-covid era. “The new monetary policy committee of RBI has come into existence. All of them are conscious that we are in the post-covid era. Every ministry dealing with economy will be reviewing how they relate to the economy. MPC, which is part of the RBI, or any other regulator, and non-regulators will now have to look at their role post- covid. There is a lot of cathartic change," the official said.