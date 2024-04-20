Doordarshan logo turns saffron: Former CEO of Prasar Bharati says 'hurts to see...'
Doordarshan was launched in 1959 and as per the officials, the channel's logo was 'saffron' at that time. Later, its colours were changed to blue, yellow, and red.
The new logo of Doordarshan news channel, the flagship channel of the government, has come under fire from the former Prasar Bharti Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and TMC MP Jawhar Sircar. On Tuesday, DD News unveiled its new official logo — changing its colour from ruby red to saffron.