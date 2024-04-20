Doordarshan logo turns saffron: Former CEO of Prasar Bharati says 'hurts to see...'

The new logo of Doordarshan news channel, the flagship channel of the government, has come under fire from the former Prasar Bharti Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and TMC MP Jawhar Sircar. On Tuesday, DD News unveiled its new official logo — changing its colour from ruby red to saffron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the new logo, the broadcaster said it was a mere change of "visual aesthetics" but the ex-CEO of Prasar Bharti has questioned the need for effecting the change during Lok Sabha polls.

DD News unveiled the new logo on the X platform. The channel on Tuesday wrote, "While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!"

"We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, Facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism…Because if it is on DD News, it is the truth! DD News – Bharosa Sach Ka," it added.

Since the Centre-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is recognised with the "orange colour", also known as the "Saffron party", therefore TMC MP has slammed DD's logo as it's a state-run channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar, who was also the CEO of Prasar Bharati between 2012 and 2014 said, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati anymore, it’s Prachar (publicity) Bharati!"

In a report by Indian Express, officials said when Doordarshan was launched in 1959, it had a saffron logo. Later, its colours were changed to blue, yellow, and red. However, the two petals with a globe in the centre remained the same.

The channel's logo also included the words "Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ but that was done away with in due course. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, the Centre made it mandatory for Doordarshan news anchors to wear Khadi outfits.

India's Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati and Khadi India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September 2023, under which the anchors of DD News and DD India will now actively contribute to carrying forward India's rich heritage and modernity by wearing clothes made of Khadi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DD had also announced that it would live telecast morning prayers offered to the Ram Lalla idol every day.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!